Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 34006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.93 million and a PE ratio of 98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.