Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 34006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The firm has a market cap of C$30.93 million and a PE ratio of 98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57.
About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)
