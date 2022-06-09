NXM One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,560.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $379.31 million and $3,560.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.21 or 0.00193156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,155.29 or 1.00057259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030967 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,790,162 coins and its circulating supply is 6,515,857 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

