Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,287 shares during the period. Oak Street Health comprises 2.2% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned approximately 1.23% of Oak Street Health worth $98,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

OSH traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. 6,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,823,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $8,478,400. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

