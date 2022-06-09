OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading Down 12.3%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OCI from €30.00 ($32.26) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($35.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OCI from €31.00 ($33.33) to €38.50 ($41.40) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

