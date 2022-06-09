Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.77 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE OIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.38. 4,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.