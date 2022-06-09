Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.48

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as high as $24.94. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1,110 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,676.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 625,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,868,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,996. Corporate insiders own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

