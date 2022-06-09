Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.63.
NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,430. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.