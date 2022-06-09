Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.63.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,430. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

