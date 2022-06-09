Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

