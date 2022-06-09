Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.38, but opened at $55.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 15,289 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

