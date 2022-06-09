Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00008902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00202949 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006962 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,350 coins and its circulating supply is 563,034 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

