Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 27,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 173,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Several research firms recently commented on OPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$239.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.31.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

