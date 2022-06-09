Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.29. 27,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 173,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$239.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

