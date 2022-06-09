Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 1.1%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 13,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orbsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orbsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Orbsat during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orbsat in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

