Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Albert Erani Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,278,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,508,565.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $541,000.00.

ORGO stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $692.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Organogenesis by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,450 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Organogenesis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,456,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,142,000 after acquiring an additional 994,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

