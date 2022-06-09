Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.36. 12,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,658. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

