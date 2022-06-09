Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $2.40 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,423,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,955,000 after acquiring an additional 391,499 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,345,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $169,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.04.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.13. 100,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,799. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

