Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $34,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JCI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 46,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,054. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.
JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
