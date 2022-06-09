Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $427,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after acquiring an additional 231,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,799,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,468,979. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.