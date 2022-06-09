Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.2% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 396.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $76,269,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.89. 37,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,810. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

