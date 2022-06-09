Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 8,692 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895,643. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,738 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

