Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

OFIX traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 80,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $530.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.97. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

