OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.55 million, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.