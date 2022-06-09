Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

