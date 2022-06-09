Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 331,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,889,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

