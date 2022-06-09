Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $295,331.34 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $295,331.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 128.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.