Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,822 shares of company stock worth $1,077,510. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

