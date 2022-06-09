Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Up 1.4%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 384,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 107,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

