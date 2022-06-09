Parkgene Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Billion (GENE)

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene coin can currently be purchased for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

