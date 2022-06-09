Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.24% of Paylocity worth $31,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Paylocity stock opened at $184.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.97 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

