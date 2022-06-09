Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,745 shares of company stock worth $156,909. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

