Peony Reaches Market Cap of $17.99 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Peony has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $15,431.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 257,992,096 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

