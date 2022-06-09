Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.