Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $298.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

