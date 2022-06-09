PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ PFXNL opened at $25.32 on Thursday. PhenixFIN has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $27.44.
About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhenixFIN (PFXNL)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.