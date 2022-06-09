Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Paula Ann Johnson Sells 44,700 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

