Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Paula Ann Johnson Sells 44,700 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
