PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

PFL opened at $9.31 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

