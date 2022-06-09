PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
PFL opened at $9.31 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
