Plasma Finance Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $1.18 million and $13,644.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00231236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00410954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

