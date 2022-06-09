PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

PlatON (LAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a total market cap of $45.81 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatON has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,243.50 or 1.00003162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,598,849 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.