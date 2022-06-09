Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Holdings Increased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,085 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up about 4.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.02% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $91,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 28,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,354. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.69. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $34,171.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 332,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,451 shares in the company, valued at $81,711,027.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

