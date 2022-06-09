PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 87.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

