Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $806,658.25

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $806,658.25 and approximately $3,806.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

