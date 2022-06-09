Polis Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Polis has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $813,566.93 and approximately $4,844.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004286 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00427031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004030 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00163777 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.