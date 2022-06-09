PolkaCover One Day Trading Volume Reaches $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00332287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00439470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030691 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.