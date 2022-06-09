Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.56.

POW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE POW traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.31. 3,381,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,642. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$33.03 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a current ratio of 99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.64. The firm has a market cap of C$22.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.42%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

