PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of PPL worth $38,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in PPL by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $19,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

