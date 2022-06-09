PPL (NYSE:PPL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.
Shares of PPL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. 4,879,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,490. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.73. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
