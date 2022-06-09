PPL (NYSE:PPL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. 4,879,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,490. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.73. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

