PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$19.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.75 and a 1 year high of C$20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.40.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,742,047.76. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 2,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSK shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.65.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

