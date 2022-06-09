PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$19.98 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$12.75 and a 1-year high of C$20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSK shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,742,047.76. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$496,967.40. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652 over the last three months.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

