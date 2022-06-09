Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 10,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 261,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,442,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

