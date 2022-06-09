Project Pai Market Cap Hits $2.46 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00044978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,805,726,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,635,409 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

